Govt appoints IRS officer Sandip Pradhan as member Sebi

New Delhi, Nov 19 (PTI) The government on Thursday appointed Indian Revenue Service officer Sandip Pradhan as a whole-time member of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi).

Government hereby appoints Sandip Pradhan, IRS (IT:1990), Director General of Income Tax (Investigation), Pune, as Whole Time Member of the Sebi, for a period of three years from the date of assumption of charge of the post or until further orders, whichever is earlier, a gazette notification said.

Pradhan replaces Ashwani Bhatia, who demitted office after completion of his term as a whole-time member. PTI DP MR