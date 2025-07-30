Govt appoints law secy Anju Rathi Rana as ex-officio member of IBBI

New Delhi, Jul 30 (PTI) The government has appointed Anju Rathi Rana, the law secretary, as an ex-officio member of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI), according to an official notification.

The appointment has been made under section 189 of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), 2016, which allows the central government to nominate representatives from key ministries to the Board.

"...the central government hereby appoints Anju Rathi Rana, law secretary, as the ex-officio member in the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India to represent the Ministry of Law & Justice in the Board," as per the notification issued by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA).

Anju Rathi Rana, a senior officer of the Indian Legal Service, took over as law secretary in March this year.

Rana is the first woman to be appointed Secretary, Legal Affairs, who is also called the law secretary. She joined the law ministry as a joint secretary in 2017. Prior to that, she was a public prosecutor in the Delhi government for 18 years.

The IBBI is the statutory body responsible for overseeing the implementation of the IBC. It regulates insolvency professionals, insolvency professional agencies, information utilities and promotes transparency and governance in the insolvency resolution process.

The IBBI Board comprises representatives from the Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Corporate Affairs, and the Reserve Bank of India, along with experts from the fields of law, finance, and economics.