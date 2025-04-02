Govt appoints NCAER Director General Poonam Gupta as RBI Deputy Governor

New Delhi: The government has approved the appointment of NCAER Director General Poonam Gupta as Deputy Governor of the Reserve Bank of India for a period of three years, according to sources.

The post of the Deputy Governor of RBI fell vacant after M D Patra demitted office in January.

The sources said the Appointments Committee of Cabinet (ACC) approved Gupta's appointment for the post of Deputy Governor in the RBI for three years from the date of joining, sources said.

Currently, Gupta is the Director General of National Council of Applied Economic Research (NCAER), India's largest economic policy think tank.

She is also a member of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister and Convener of the Advisory Council to the 16th Finance Commission. She joined NCAER in 2021 after working in senior positions for nearly two decades at the IMF and World Bank in Washington DC.

Gupta taught at the Delhi School of Economics, University of Maryland (USA) and as a visiting faculty at ISI, Delhi. She has also been the RBI Chair Professor at NIPFP and a Professor at ICRIER.

Gupta holds a Master's degree and PhD in Economics from University of Maryland, USA, and a Master's degree in Economics from Delhi School of Economics, University of Delhi.

She won the 1998 EXIM Bank award for her PhD on international economics.