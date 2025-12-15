Govt appoints Ravi Ranjan as SBI MD

New Delhi, Dec 15 (PTI) The government on Monday appointed Ravi Ranjan as the new Managing Director of State Bank of India (SBI).

Prior to this, Ranjan was the Deputy Managing Director at the bank and succeeded Vinay M Tonse, who completed his term on November 30, 2025.

Following the government's notification, Ranjan assumed the charge on Monday, SBI said in a regulatory filing.

The government has cleared his appointment up to the date of his attaining the age of superannuation, September 30, 2028, or until further orders, whichever is earlier, it said.

The SBI board is headed by the Chairman, assisted by four managing directors.