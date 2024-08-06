Govt appoints Rohit Das as RBI nominee director on board of Canara Bank

New Delhi, Aug 6 (PTI) State-owned Canara Bank on Tuesday said the government has nominated Rohit Das as RBI nominee director on its board.

The central government vide notification dated August 5, 2024, has nominated Rohit Das as RBI Nominee Director in place of R Kesavan on the board of Canara Bank, with immediate effect, the bank said in a filing.

Das, with about 26 years of experience, has also worked in various Central Office Departments, Mumbai such as the Risk Department, Department of External Investments and Operations and the Department of Supervision.

During his supervisory stint, he was simultaneously the senior supervisory manager of Kotak Group and IDFC Group.