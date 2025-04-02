Govt appoints S Ramann as PFRDA chairperson

New Delhi, Apr 2 (PTI) The government has appointed Deputy CAG S Ramann as Chairperson of pension fund regulator PFRDA.

Ramann would replace incumbent Deepak Mohanty whose term comes to an end in May 2025.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has approved the appointment of Sivasubramanian Ramann, Deputy Comptroller & Auditor General, to the post of chairperson, Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA), a government notification dated April 1 said.

The ACC has approved his appointment for a tenure of five years or till he attains age of 65 years, it said.

Ramann, presently serving as Deputy CAG, belongs to 1991 batch of Indian Audit & Accounts Service (IA&AS).

He has also served as Chairman & Managing Director, Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI), for 3 years between 2021 and 2024.

Before joining SIDBI, he was MD & CEO of National E-Governance Services Limited (NeSL).

Prior to joining NeSL, Ramann was the Principal Accountant General (Audit), Jharkhand, Ranchi during 2015-2016.

He worked with SEBI as CGM and later Executive Director between 2007 and 2013. PTI DP HVA