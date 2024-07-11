Govt appoints Sandeep Kumar as Director (Finance) at PFC

New Delhi, Jul 11 (PTI) The government has appointed Sandeep Kumar as Director (Finance) at Power Finance Corporation Limited (PFC), with effect from July 11, 2024.

Before this appointment, he was the Executive Director (Finance) at PFC since January 1, 2020 and held the position of Chief Financial Officer (CFO), PFC said in a statement.

Sandeep Kumar has a distinguished career spanning over 34 years in the power and financial sectors. He holds a Bachelor's degree in Commerce (Honours) and is a Fellow Member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

He played a pivotal role in the successful roll-out of the Rs 1.12 trillion Liquidity Infusion Scheme (LIS) for the power distribution sector, a key initiative under the Government of India's Atmanirbhar Bharat programme. PTI ABI HVA