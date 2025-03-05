Gujarat cadre IAS officer Ajay Bhadoo appointed as CEO of Government e-Marketplace

New Delhi: The government has appointed additional secretary in Department of Commerce Ajay Bhadoo, as the chief executive officer (CEO) of public procurement platform GeM.

He will assume this role in addition to his existing responsibilities in the department, an official statement said on Wednesday.

The Government e-Market (GeM) portal was launched on August 9, 2016, for online purchases of goods and services by all central government ministries and departments.

An Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of the 1999 batch from the Gujarat cadre, Bhadoo brings over two decades of experience in policy formulation and implementation across diverse sectors, including urban infrastructure development.

In August 2024, he was appointed as additional secretary in the department.