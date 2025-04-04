Govt appoints two whole-time members in PFRDA

New Delhi, Apr 4 (PTI) The government has appointed Randip Singh Jagpal, Executive Director at IRDAI and Sanjay Pandey, Financial Adviser and Chief Accounts Officer, Employees' Provident Fund Organisation, as Member (Law) and Member (Finance), respectively, in pension fund regulator PFRDA.

These appointments are effective from the date of assumption of charge of the post till they attain the age of 62 years or until further orders, the Finance Ministry said in two gazette notification dated April 3, 2025.

The Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) is headed by the chairperson and is assisted by three whole-time members.

Besides Pandey and Jagpal, PFRDA has another whole-time member -- Mamta Shankar, looking into the economics division. The pension regulator's structure has the mandate for a chairperson and not more than six members, of whom at least three shall be whole-time members.

Earlier in the week, the government appointed Deputy CAG S Ramann as Chairperson of PFRDA for a five-year term.

Ramann would replace incumbent Deepak Mohanty whose term comes to an end in May 2025.

Presently serving as Deputy CAG, Ramann belongs to the 1991 batch of Indian Audit & Accounts Service (IA&AS). PTI DP DRR