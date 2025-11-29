Govt appoints Vivek Chaturvedi as CBIC chief

New Delhi, Nov 29 (PTI) The government has appointed IRS officer Vivek Chaturvedi as the chairman of the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC).

He succeeds Sanjay Kumar Agarwal, who superannuated on November 28, 2025.

Chaturvedi, a 1990-batch Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer, is currently a member of the CBIC Board.

"Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the appointment of Vivek Chaturvedi, IRS (C&IT:1990), Member, Central Board of Indirect Taxes & Customs, to the post of Chairman, Central Board of Indirect Taxes & Customs (CBIC)," the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) order said. PTI JD DRR