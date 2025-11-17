Govt approves 17 projs with Rs 7,172 cr investment to boost electronics component manufacturing

New Delhi, Nov 17 (PTI) The government on Monday approved 17 projects under Electronics Component Manufacturing Scheme (ECMS), entailing an investment of Rs 7,172 crore, signalling India's decisive push in producing high-precision components, and its resolve to secure a firm foothold in global supply chains.

These projects are expected to create 11,800 jobs.

The new set of approved applications includes that of Jabil, Aequs, ASUX Safety, AT&S, Ehoome IoT, Hi-Q Electronics, UnoMinda and Zetwerk. Other applicants in the list are Meena Electrotech, MicroPack, Rakon, Sahasra, Secure Meters, Sierra Circuits, Syrma Mobility, and TE Connectivity.

The components to be manufactured would serve key sectors, including smartphones, IT hardware, wearables, telecom, EVs, industrial electronics, defence, medical electronics, and renewable energy - all essential building blocks of the new economy.

Together, these 17 projects will lead to production worth Rs 65,111 crore.

These projects include the manufacture of Camera Modules, Multi-layer PCBs, Enclosures for electronic devices, Connectors, Oscillators, and Optical Transceivers.

Spread across 9 states, these manufacturing units, with an estimated cumulative investment of Rs 7,127 crore, will give direct employment to over 11,800 people.

In the first tranche announced on October 27, 2025, seven applications with a total investment of Rs 5,532 crore and the potential to create 5,000 new jobs.

The applicants included Kaynes, SRF, Syrma SGS, and Ascent Circuits.

The 17 projects greenlit in the second tranche bring the total projects approved under the ECMS scheme to 24.

During the five-month application window, from May 1, 2025, to September 30, 2025, the scheme attracted 249 applications, almost doubling the initial estimates of investments, production, and direct jobs.

The investment under the scheme is likely to strengthen India's domestic capabilities in quality manufacturing of electronics components, and catalyse the entire ecosystem, enabling higher value addition and enhanced MSME participation.

It would also strengthen India's position in the global value chains at a time when global trade shocks and geopolitics have nudged international players to proactively seek new destinations for manufacturing.

The approved units are spread across nine states -- Goa, Gujarat, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Jammu & Kashmir, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, and Andhra Pradesh.

The second tranche includes a wide array of components and sub-assemblies, such as India’s first-ever Optical Transceiver (SFP) manufacturing facilities by Jabil Circuit India and Zetchem Supply Chain Services; oscillators for precise timing applications in communication devices, computers, and industrial electronics by Rakon India; enclosures for laptops and smartwatches by Aequs Consumer Products.

Other components set to be made in India include camera Modules by ASUX Safety Components, Uno Minda, and Syrma Mobility; and connectors for electronic applications by TE Connectivity India, according to an official release.

Multi-layer PCBs have caught the interest of nine companies - Hi-Q Electronics, Secure Circuits, Zetfab India, Ehoome IOT, Sierra Circuits (India), Meena Electrotech, AT & S India, Micropack and Infopower Technologies.

Minister of Electronics and IT Ashwini Vaishnaw noted that ECMS is unlocking the next phase of value chain integration, from devices to components and sub-assemblies, ensuring India’s electronics sector reaches USD 500 billion in manufacturing value by 2030-31.

To clinch long-term success, India will have to focus on building design teams, ensuring six sigma quality standards in all its products, and partnering with 'Swadeshi' suppliers in projects, the minister said.

Quality systems will be a key part of the evaluation process, Vaishnaw added.

"The way geopolitics and geoeconomics are emerging, the challenges will be bigger, and in those challenging periods, your ability to have good supply chain control will define your resilience and ability to compete in difficult times," Vaishnaw told companies.

The minister said the government, in consultation with industry, is designing "structured skilling programs" in electronics manufacturing to meet fast-growing talent needs. Projects in select cities (Tier 2 and 3 cities) will offer hands-on training, certification, and direct employability while promoting deeper industry collaboration and partnerships with social organisations to strengthen the community engagement.

"We are working with some organisations that have done very well in society and generated respect with their work, and we will request the industry to tie up with such social organisations so that the harmony between the industry and society is smooth," Vaishnaw said.

"ECMS will anchor global value chains in India, create globally competitive Indian champions in every major product vertical, and accelerate our march toward the Prime Minister's vision of USD 500 billion in electronics manufacturing".