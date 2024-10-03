Govt approves 2 agri schemes with outlay of Rs 1 lakh cr

New Delhi, Oct 3 (PTI) Union Cabinet on Thursday approved two major schemes -- PM Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana and Krishonnati Yojana -- with an expenditure of over Rs 1 lakh crore to promote sustainable agriculture and ensure food security.

The Cabinet approved the PM Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana (PM-RKVY) to promote sustainable agriculture and Krishonnati Yojana (KY) to achieve food security for self-sufficiency.

The combined total expenditure will be Rs 1,01,321.61 crore, the government said in a post on social media platform X.

"Cabinet approved rationalisation of all centrally sponsored schemes operating under Ministry of Agriculture into two umbrella scheme," it added.