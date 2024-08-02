Govt approves 8 high-speed road corridor projects of Rs 50,655 cr

New Delhi, Aug 2 (PTI) The Union Cabinet on Friday approved eight important national High-Speed Road Corridor Projects of length 936 km entailing a total cost of Rs 50,655 crore to improve logistics efficiency and enhance connectivity across the country, an official statement said.

The implementation of these 8 projects will generate an estimated 4.42 crore mandays of direct and indirect employment, it said.

The projects include- 6-Lane Agra-Gwalior National High-Speed Corridor, 4-Lane Kharagpur - Moregram National High-Speed Corridor, 6-Lane Tharad - Deesa - Mehsana - Ahmedabad National High-Speed Corridor, 4-lane Ayodhya Ring Road, 4-Lane Section between Pathalgaon and Gumla of Raipur-Ranchi National Highspeed Corridor, and 6-Lane Kanpur Ring Road.