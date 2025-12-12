Govt approves CoalSETU for auction of coal linkages without end-use restrictions

New Delhi, Dec 12 (PTI) The government on Friday approved the 'CoalSETU' window for the auction of coal linkages for diverse industrial uses and exports to ensure fair access and optimal utilisation of the resource.

The Union Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approved the Policy for Auction of Coal Linkage for Seamless, Efficient & Transparent Utilisation (CoalSETU), according to an official statement.

The policy will allow allocation of coal linkages on an auction basis on long-term for any industrial use and export by adding a separate window named CoalSETU in the NRS (Non-Regulated Sector) Linkage Auction Policy of 2016.

Any domestic buyer requiring coal can participate in the linkage auction, irrespective of the end use, Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said, briefing the media about the Cabinet decision.

The coking coal shall not be offered under this window, he said.

The minister further said that the country has produced so much coal that we can start looking at exports, and the government is now focusing on the promotion of coal exports.

Linkage holders can now export up to 50 per cent of their quantity and flexibly utilise the fuel among group companies as needed. PTI SID CS HVA HVA