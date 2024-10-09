Govt approves fortified rice supply under welfare schemes till Dec 2028

New Delhi, Oct 9 (PTI) The government on Wednesday decided to continue the supply of free fortified rice under the food law and other welfare schemes till 2028 with an outlay of Rs 17,082 crore, a move aimed at reducing anaemia and micro-nutrient deficiency.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Cabinet approved the continuation of the supply of free fortified rice under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY) and other welfare schemes from July 2024 to December 2028, the government said.

Information & Broadcasting Minister Ashiwini Vaishnaw said the total financial scheme to supply free fortified rice will be Rs 17,082 crore, fully funded by the Centre.