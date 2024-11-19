Govt approves major industrial growth project for south Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 19(PTI) The Kerala government has granted approval for the implementation of an ambitious industrial and economic growth triangle project, with the aim of transforming the southern region of the state into a vibrant industrial and economic hub, according to Finance Minister K N Balagopal on Tuesday.

He said that the Vizhinjam-Kollam-Punalur Industrial and Economic Growth Triangle project will be implemented through the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) and has been designed to capitalise on the potential of Vizhinjam port, India's largest upcoming transshipment port, to benefit Kerala.

The announcement was made during a press conference held here as part of the KIIFB project announcements.

The government envisions a project spanning 1,456 square kilometres across the southern districts of Kollam and Thiruvananthapuram, centred around the Vizhinjam port, he said.

The Finance Minister added that the potential of this project is not limited to the economic growth of South Kerala.

The goal is to achieve the overall development of Kerala by integrating coastal areas, central regions, and hilly areas into the industrial corridor through key road and rail networks.

The Minister stated that the government envisions creating an industrial zone centred around growth triangles, growth nodes, sub-nodes, and corridors, combining transport, logistics, and industrial parks.

The aim is to develop a smart industrial ecosystem in areas located near major highways and rail networks, based on the unique characteristics of those regions, enabling them to compete on a global scale, he said.

The Vizhinjam-Kollam-Punalur development corridor is a crucial step towards transforming South Kerala into an industrial and economic hub and, through this, elevating the state to a port-based economy, Balagopal added. PTI TGB TGB ROH