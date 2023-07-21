Govt approves modernisation of Semiconductor Laboratory

New Delhi, Jul 21 (PTI) The government has approved the modernisation of the Semiconductor Laboratory as a brownfield chip manufacuring unit, Parliament was informed on Friday.

Minister of State for Electronics and IT, Rajeev Chandrasekhar in a writtten reply to the Rajya Sabha said that till date only one proposal of Micron Technology Inc for setting up a semiconductor ATMP unit in India with a capital investment of Rs 22,516 crore (USD 2.75 Billion) has been approved.

"Government has also approved modernisation of Semiconductor Laboratory, Mohali as a brownfield Fab," the minister said.

In response to a separate question if steps taken by the government will lead to a decline in import of semiconductor, Chandrasekhar said that Micron Technology Inc's ATMP has been approved in the month of June 2023 and the company has projected construction period of 18 months.

"Hence decline in imports may not be expected in near term," Chandrasekhar said. PTI PRS PRS MR