Govt approves procurement of gram, mustard, lentils for Rabi 2026 season

New Delhi, Feb 24 (PTI) Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday said the government has approved the procurement of gram, mustard and lentils under the Price Support Scheme for the Rabi 2026 season, and urged states to fully utilise central funds under key farm schemes before March 31.

Chairing a virtual meeting with agriculture ministers and senior officials from eleven states, Chouhan conducted a detailed review of progress under the Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana (RKVY) and Krishi Unnati Yojanas, an official statement said.

"As the financial year draws to a close, it is essential that the funds provided by the central government to states are utilised in a timely, proper, and in the best interest of farmers," Chouhan said.

Under the Price Support Scheme (PSS) for Rabi 2026, procurement of 7.61 lakh tonnes of chickpea was approved for Maharashtra, 5.8 lakhtonne for Madhya Pradesh, 5.53 lakh tonne for Rajasthan and 4.13 lakh tonne for Gujarat.

For mustard, Rajasthan received approval for the procurement of 13.78 lakh tonne, while Gujarat was sanctioned 1.33 lakh tonne, and Madhya Pradesh 6.01 lakh tonne.

The PSS is activated when market prices for notified pulses, oilseeds and copra fall below the Minimum Support Price during peak harvesting season.

Chouhan also announced that under the Pulses Self-Reliance Mission, pigeon pea, black gram and lentils will be procured from pre-registered farmers through central nodal agencies until 2030-31.

The meeting was attended by officials from Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Bihar, Haryana, Kerala, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Tripura.

PM-AASHA, the government's price support umbrella, comprises the PSS, Price Deficiency Payment Scheme, Market Intervention Scheme and Price Stabilization Fund.