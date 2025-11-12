Govt approves rationalisation of royalty on critical minerals

New Delhi, Nov 12 (PTI) The government on Wednesday approved rationalisation of royalty rates on graphite, caesium, rubidium and zirconium with an aim to boost domestic production.

Blocks of these four critical minerals will be auctioned, informed I&B Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw after the Cabinet meeting.

The decision of the Cabinet will promote the auction of mineral blocks containing caesium, rubidium and zirconium, thereby not only unlocking these minerals but also associated critical minerals found with them, such as lithium, tungsten, REES, and niobium, among others. PTI NKD NKD SHW