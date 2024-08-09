Govt approves Rs 1,766-cr Clean Plant Programme to boost horticulture exports

New Delhi, Aug 9 (PTI) The government on Friday approved a Clean Plant Programme with an outlay of Rs 1,766 crore to improve the quality of planting material for horticultural crops, aiming to boost exports and enhance farmers' income.

The decision was taken in a Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"A major decision has been taken to improve farmers' income. The Cabinet approved the Clean Plant Programme," Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw told reporters after the meeting.

The programme, to be implemented by the Union Agriculture Ministry, aims to address virus infections in horticultural crops that affect both productivity and quality, Vaishnaw said.

Under the programme, nine institutions will be developed as clean plant centres and 75 nurseries will replicate clean mother planting material, he added.

The minister said the programme will improve productivity and quality of horticultural crops and promote crop diversification, reducing risks for farmers.

Vaishnaw noted that horticultural exports have increased to over Rs 50,000 crore in the last ten years, providing a good source of income for farmers and nutrition for consumers.

The Clean Plant Programme is expected to address the poor quality of produce that has been affecting exports and prices, thereby improving India's competitiveness in the global horticulture market. PTI LUX HVA