Govt approves Rs 22,919-cr PLI scheme for non-semiconductor electronics component

New Delhi, Mar 28 (PTI) The government on Friday approved a long-awaited non-semiconductor electronics component production-linked incentive scheme with an outlay of Rs 22,919 crore, Union Electronics and IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said.

The Union Cabinet in its meeting here on Friday approved the proposal.

The minister said that the scheme will attract investment of around Rs 59,350 crore. "Passive components are approved under the Electronics Component PLI scheme. It has a total package of Rs 22,919 crore. This will be for over six years," Vaishnaw said. PTI ANK PRS PRS MR