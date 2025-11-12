Govt approves Rs 25,060-cr Export Promotion Mission for 6 years

New Delhi, Nov 12 (PTI) The government on Wednesday approved the Export Promotion Mission, with an outlay of Rs 25,060 crore for six financial years, beginning this fiscal.

The mission will be implemented through two sub-schemes -- Niryat Protsahan and Niryat Disha.

It is a very comprehensive mission and it will support the complete export ecosystem, Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw told reporters here.

Sectors including textiles, leather, engineering, marine and gems and jewellery will get priority.

The measure is expected to help insulate domestic exporters from global trade uncertainties arising from US President Donald Trump's tariffs. The US has imposed a hefty 50 per cent tariff on Indian goods, starting August 27. PTI RR SHW