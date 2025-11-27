Govt approves Rs 305 cr scheme to promote research, innovation in textiles

New Delhi, Nov 27 (PTI) The government on Thursday said it has approved the Rs 305 crore Tex-RAMPS scheme to promote research and innovation in the textiles sector.

The Textiles Focused Research, Assessment, Monitoring, Planning and Start-up (Tex-RAMPS) plan will be implemented during 2025-31, the textiles ministry said.

"The scheme, with a total outlay of Rs 305 crore for the period FY2025-26 to FY 2030-31, is co-terminus with the upcoming Finance Commission cycle and will be implemented as a Central Sector Scheme, fully funded by the Ministry of Textiles," it added.

Textiles Minister Giriraj Singh said the scheme brings together research, data, and innovation to empower India's textile sector and position the nation as a global leader in sustainability, technology, and competitiveness.

"Aimed at future-proofing India's textiles and apparel ecosystem, Tex-RAMPS is designed to address critical gaps in research, data systems, innovation support and capacity development," it added. PTI RR BAL BAL