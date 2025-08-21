Govt approves Rs 6,982 crore for BSNL capex in 2025

New Delhi, Aug 21 (PTI) The government has approved Rs 6,982 crore as additional capex support for BSNL in 2025, Parliament was informed on Thursday.

The approval for capex is in addition to the support of Rs 3.22 lakh crore given to the state run telecom firm in various tranches, starting with Rs 69,000 crore revival package in 2019, Rs 1.64 Lakh crore in 2022 and allotment of 4G and 5G spectrum worth Rs 89,000 crore in 2023, Minister of State for telecom Pemmasani Chandrasekhar said in the Rajya Sabha.

"In 2025, an additional amount of Rs 6,982 crore has been approved as additional Capex support for the rollout of 4G network by BSNL across the country," Pemmasani said in a written reply.

As of July 31, BSNL has installed a total of 96,300 sites for 4G services, and 91,281 sites are on-air.

The minister said that due to the revival packages, BSNL has started earning operating profits from FY 2020-21.

"BSNL has earned net profit of Rs 262 crore and Rs 280 crore in quarters 3 and 4 of Financial Year 2024-25, respectively," the minister said.