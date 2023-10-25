Govt asks imported coal-based power plants to operate at full capacity till June next year

New Delhi: The government has asked imported coal-based power plants to operate at full capacity until June 30, 2024, amid a surge in electricity demand and inadequate domestic coal supplies, according to a notification.

The power ministry had earlier extended its directive to imported coal-based (ISB) plants to operate at full capacity until October 31, 2023. The government in March this year issued the first directive under Section 11 of the Electricity Act to ISB plants.

"After consultations with the Central Electricity Authority (CEA), the Government decided to extend the time period for Section 11 directive to imported coal-based generators, up to 30.06.2024 (30th June 2024)," the ministry said in the notification dated October 23.

Under Section 11 of the Electricity Act, the government may specify that a generating company shall, in extraordinary circumstances operate and maintain any generating station in accordance with the directions of the government.

In view of the surge in electricity demand, inadequate supply of domestic coal and the reduced availability of hydro generation, it is imperative that the availability of power from imported coal-based (ICB) generating stations is available to meet the demand, the Ministry of Power said.

The notification has been sent to imported coal-based plants including Adani Power Mundra, Essar Power Gujarat, JSW Ratnagiri, and Tata Trombay, among others.

Initially, the validity of the order was from March 16 to June 15, 2023. It was extended till September 30 and again till October 31, 2023, later.