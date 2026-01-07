Govt asks X for more details, specific action taken in Grok AI obscene content issue

New Delhi: The government has sought more details from X, including specific action taken on obscene content linked to its Grok AI and steps to prevent a repeat in future, sources said on Wednesday, adding that the response submitted by the firm, while detailed, was not adequate.

The move came after the Elon Musk-led social media platform made its submissions to the IT Ministry on the Centre's directive to crack down on the misuse of the artificial intelligence chatbot Grok for the creation of sexualised and obscene images of women.

Sources told PTI that the IT Ministry has sought more details from X, including specific action taken on obscene content linked to Grok AI and steps to prevent it in future.

The response submitted by X earlier on Wednesday was "detailed, but not adequate", they added.

X was given extended time until Wednesday, 5 PM, to submit an action taken report to the ministry, after a stern warning was issued to it over indecent and sexually-explicit content being generated through the misuse of AI-based services like 'Grok' and other tools.

Sources said that X has provided a detailed reply, stating that it respects Indian laws and all guidelines, and that India is a big market for the platform. In its response, it also outlined the strict content takedown policies it abides by when it comes to misleading information and those related to non-consensual sexualised images.

The reply, while being detailed, missed crucial information, including specific steps that have been taken on the Grok AI obscene content issue, they added.