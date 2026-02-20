Govt assessing impact on financial entities if war breaks out in Middle East: DFS Secy

Mumbai, Feb 20 (PTI) Amid heightened speculation over a possible US attack on Iran, the Indian government is undertaking efforts to assess financial entities' exposure to the Middle East region, a top bureaucrat said on Friday.

In the remarks during a speech at the Indian Banks' Association's Annual General Meeting, Department of Financial Services Secretary M Nagaraju underscored how India has managed a slew of geopolitical challenges over the last two years.

Nagaraju said that a colleague in the Finance Ministry told him about the possibility of a war on Friday and raised the crucial question.

"Find out what the exposure is," Nagaraju quoted his unnamed colleague as asking his department, which oversees the banking and insurance sectors of the country. PTI AA BAL BAL