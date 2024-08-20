Govt bans export of de-oiled rice bran till January 31, 2025

New Delhi, Aug 20 (PTI) The government has banned exports of de-oiled rice bran, used in the cattle feed industry, till January 31, 2025.

Earlier in March, the government imposed a ban on this product till July 31.

"Export of de-oiled rice bran is prohibited up to January 31, 2025," the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) has said in a notification.

In a separate trade notice, the DGFT said a revamped non-preferential Certificate of Origin (eCoO) 2.0 system has been launched.

An exporter has to submit a 'certificate of origin' at the landing port of the importing country. This certificate is essential to prove where their goods come from.

*** Vedanta Aluminium launches 3rd phase of Project Shree Shakti * Vedanta Aluminium on Tuesday said it has launched the third phase of an initiative to induct women employees into the night shift at its smelter operations in Jharsuguda, Odisha.

It will enable women employees to have greater flexibility to work at their preferred hours and take on critical roles in core plant operations.

"On India's 78th Independence Day, Vedanta Aluminium...has launched phase three of Project Shree Shakti," the company said in a statement.

The initiative emphasises the company's commitment to promote a more inclusive and equitable workforce while ensuring their constant safety and wellbeing.

"At Vedanta, we remain deeply committed to creating a conducive work environment where every team member, irrespective of gender, can grow and excel," Priya Agarwal Hebbar, Non-Executive Director, Vedanta Ltd said.

Women employees inducted under the project will manage advanced operational tasks that have been previously undertaken only by male professionals. The initiative helps unlock the full potential of women employees by empowering them with the necessary professional skillsets, advanced training opportunities in industrial processes, and exposure to world-class technologies.

*** Fortune Hotels signs new property at Gorakhpur * Fortune Hotels, a part of ITC's hotel group, on Tuesday said it has signed a new property at Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh.

Branded as Fortune Park Gorakhpur, the hotel will have 74 rooms, along with multiple F&B outlets, meeting and banquet spaces. It is expected to be launched by October 2026, the company said in a statement.

"Fortune Park Gorakhpur will enable us to cater to all kinds of transient travellers as well as city guests. This up-and-coming region presents a promising opportunity, making it the perfect timing for forging such alliances," Fortune Hotels Managing Director, Samir MC said.

*** Accor launches ibis Styles property at Mysuru * Global hospitality group Accor on Tuesday said it launched the first 'ibis Styles' property at Mysuru in Karnataka in partnership with Brigade Hotel Ventures Ltd.

The ibis Styles Mysuru is the third ibis Styles hotel in India. It has 130 rooms along with five meeting rooms and a banquet hall, the company said in a statement.

"This collaboration marks our fourth hotel overall and the first ibis Styles with the Brigade Group...Together, we have created a space that not only meets the needs of modern travellers but also pays homage to the rich heritage of Mysuru," Accor's CEO Premium, Midscale, and Economy Division in Asia, Garth Simmons said.