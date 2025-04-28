Govt calls for infrastructure boost, sustainable practices in fisheries sector

New Delhi, Apr 28 (PTI) Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh on Monday called for developing fisheries infrastructure and sustainable practices in Lakshadweep and Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

In his address after laying foundation for fisheries projects worth Rs 255 crore at the Coastal States Fisheries Meet in Mumbai, the minister stressed on the need to enhance value addition in exports, promote conservation measures in the fisheries sector while discouraging harmful fishing practices, an official statement said.

Emphasizing on tapping India's vast marine resources, the minister highlighted the creation of the Regional Fisheries Council, progress under schemes like the Blue Revolution, Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY) and Fisheries Infrastructure Development Fund.

Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying S P Singh Baghel spoke about the role of innovative farming methods, development of digital platforms, and empowerment of women in the sector.

He stressed the need for continued cooperation between the Centre and states to promote sustainable practices, enhance marine culture, and position the fisheries sector as a key contributor to the national economy.

Minister of State George Kurian laid emphasis on the need for strong collaboration between the Centre and states in developing the fisheries sector.

He highlighted that in future fisheries resources within India’s Exclusive Economic Zone will be harnessed and seaweed farming will be further promoted. Expanding artificial reef deployment, distributing 1 lakh safety transponders to fishermen, and developing 100 climate-resilient coastal villages was also outlined.

Fisheries Secretary Abhilaksh Likhi said Indian fisheries sector has grown significantly with a 9.8 per cent growth since 2014-15.

He said the underutilized potential of India’s 11,000 km coastline and Exclusive Economic Zone, particularly the untapped tuna resources in the Andaman & Nicobar Islands and Lakshadweep need to be harnessed.

Likhi stressed the need for enhanced infrastructure, including the development of smart harbours and the amendment of the Marine Fisheries Regulation Act to address the modern infrastructural challenges.

Issues of expanding mariculture activities like seaweed farming and cage culture, enhancing security measures through biometric IDs and transponders, and state governments to utilize the extended PMMSY funding for further sectoral growth were also highlighted by him. PTI LUX ANU