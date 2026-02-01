Nirmala Sitharaman Union Budget 2026

New Delhi (PTI): Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday said the government has chosen the path of reforms over rhetoric.

Presenting the Budget for 2026-27 in Lok Sabha, she said India will continue to take steps towards becoming a Viksit Bharat.

The finance minister also laid the 16th Finance Commission report for tax revenue devolution between the Centre and states for 2026-2031.

This Union Budget is Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's 9th consecutive Budget.

This takes Sitharaman closer to the record of 10 budgets that were presented by former Prime Minister Morarji Desai over different time periods.