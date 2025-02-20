Govt committed to create conducive environment for biz growth, innovation: Goyal

New Delhi, Feb 20 (PTI) Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal has said that the 20 industrial smart cities are being developed, which reaffirms the government's commitment to creating an advanced industrial ecosystem that caters to global investors and businesses.

The minister said this during his visit to the Aurangabad Industrial City (AURIC) Shendra, developed under the National Industrial Corridor Development Programme (NICDP).

Recognising the critical need for a dedicated skill development centre in AURIC, the minister agreed for the establishment of a skill and job centre in collaboration with industry stakeholders.

Industry body CII has been urged to take the lead in setting up this centre, the commerce ministry said on Tuesday. PTI RR HVA