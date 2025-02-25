Govt committed to create favourable investment climate: Goyal

New Delhi, Feb 25 (PTI) The government is committed to creating a favourable investment climate by ensuring regulatory stability and enhancing ease of doing business, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Tuesday.

He also said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent visit to the US and France has paved the way for greater investment and enhanced collaborations.

Small and medium enterprises have a transformative role in driving Viksit Bharat, Goyal said while virtually addressing the Pune International Business Summit 2025.

Speaking at a separate event, the minister said that with smart cities and green highways, the government is building an infrastructure ecosystem that is sustainable, resilient and future-ready. PTI RR BAL BAL BAL