Govt committed to ensure robust development of Rajasthan: CM Bhajanlal Sharma

Jaipur, Oct 20 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Sunday said his government is committed to ensure robust development of the state.

Advertisment

"We are committed to the development of Rajasthan. That is why we are organising the Rising Rajasthan Summit in our first year of rule, ensuring that every planned investment materializes within the next four years," Sharma said upon returning from a week-long visit to Germany and the UK aimed at attracting investment to Rajasthan.

Highlighting the state's potential, he said that whether it is minerals, oil, gas or tourism, Rajasthan is rich in resources.

"We boast an array of attractions from magnificent forts and vibrant culture to serene lakes and vast deserts," he said.

Advertisment

Addressing party workers outside the state party office, he said the Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project (ERCP) has been completed and the foundation stone for the project would be laid soon.

Targeting the former Congress government, BJP state president Madan Rathore said investment summits have been held in Rajasthan in the past but investors showed little interest in the state.

"The investors were aware that the then government was plagued by internal conflicts and was more focused on camping in hotels than on real development. However, today investors are confident that Rajasthan has a 'double-engine' government. As a result, every investor now wants to invest in Rajasthan," he said. PTI SDA DRR