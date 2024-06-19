Govt committed to make Rajasthan developed, prosperous: CM Bhajanlal Sharma

Jaipur, Jun 19 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Wednesday held discussions with the representatives of industry, trade and tax advisory associations and said the government is committed to make the state developed and prosperous.

Sharma said that there are immense possibilities for the industry in Rajasthan.

The establishment of an industry leads to the development of the entire region. Entrepreneurs are not only job providers but also play an important role in laying the foundation of 'Apna Agrani Rajasthan'.

The Chief Minister said that the state government will bring such a budget based on the suggestions received from industrialists, which will include the vision of the state till 2047.

He said that industrialists from all over the country are eager to invest in the state. The state government will create such an environment for industries in which industrialists can get all kinds of facilities under one roof.

He assured that the state government will create employment by encouraging industries as much as possible.

According to the official statement, the Chief Minister said that the 'Vocal for Local' campaign for the promotion of small industries under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the priority of the state government. The government is determined to promote small and cottage industries.

He said that the state government will protect the interests of industrialists and traders through its policies, programs and schemes.

In the meeting, Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Diya Kumari said that the government and industrialists will work together for the industrial development of the state and the state will be made an 'industry hub'.

Industries Minister Colonel Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore said that our goal is 'Ease of Doing Business'. Also, the cost of industries should be reduced so that maximum employment can be created.

In the meeting, representatives of various sectors including industry organizations CII, FORTI, ASSOCHAM, Jewelers Association, Rajasthan Tax Bar Association, Rajasthan Small Industries Federation gave suggestions. PTI AG DRR