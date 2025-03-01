Govt committed to on-ground implementation of agri budget proposals: Chouhan

New Delhi, Mar 1 (PTI) Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday said the government is committed to implementing the budget proposals on the ground, based on expert recommendations from across the country.

"A developed India cannot be built without the development of agriculture and prosperity of farmers," Chouhan said while addressing a post-budget webinar on Agriculture and Rural Prosperity.

The minister emphasized that rural development and agricultural growth remain central to the government's agenda, adding that the administration would work on suggestions received for the formation of a Makhana Board, an official statement said.

Chouhan expressed gratitude for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's guidance during the webinar, adding that under Modi's leadership, "the agriculture sector and farmer brothers and sisters are becoming prosperous.

"It is our resolve to implement the budget proposals on the ground," the Agriculture Minister said, underscoring the importance of translating policy into action for rural development.

Chouhan also outlined a six-point strategy to support farmers which includes: increase production, reduce production costs, ensure fair pricing, compensate for losses, diversify agriculture and promote natural farming.

He said the goal is for India to not only feed itself but also to become the food basket for the world. The focus is on self-reliant farmers and agricultural prosperity.

Chouhan emphasized the commitment to transforming Indian agriculture into a global superpower under Modi's leadership. The vision for 2047 includes self-reliance, sustainable development, and increasing farmer income. PTI LUX MR