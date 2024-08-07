Govt committed to protect Bhagirathi eco-sensitive zone in Uttarakhand: Gadkari

New Delhi, Aug 7 (PTI) Amid concerns over the proposed Chardham project, Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday said the government will take care of Bhagirathi eco-sensitive zone while providing facilities to pilgrims and constructing road to transport heavy defence equipment to China border.

The minister also pointed out that the highway construction work in Manipur is delayed due to law and order situations and stressed on the need to resolve the issues.

Replying to a question in the Rajya Sabha, Gadakri further said out of the total of 900-kilometre Chardham project, only a 150 km of stretch remains to be constructed.

The Rs 12,000-crore project aims to widen roads and provide all-weather connectivity to four holy places -- Yamunotri, Gangotri, Kedarnath and Badrinath -- in Uttarakhand.

Responding to the question on whether the issue is to provide facilities to pilgrims of 900-kilometre Chardham project or construct a road to China border, Gadkari said, "We will protect ecology and environment, we will protect national interest." He assured the house that the government has decided to plant a large number of trees and will also transplant trees on the stretches.

The Chardham programme was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in December 2016 and was initially targeted for completion by March 2020.

However, the schedule date of completion of the programme has been delayed mainly due to a litigation in the the National Green Tribunal and a further civil appeal by the petitioner in the Supreme Court.

Further, the section from Dharasu bend to Gangotri (94km) lies under Bhagirathi eco-sensitive zone on which works can be taken up only after approval of the master plan by the environment ministry.

Replying to a separate question on slow progress of construction of two national highway projects in Manipur, Gadkari said that there is law and order problem in the state and people are not allowing highways construction work.

"I had a special meeting with your chief minister and officials... Let us resolve the issues related to law and order and allow us to work," he said.

Manipur has been reeling under protests and violence since May last year over the issue of including the Meitei community in the list of Scheduled Tribes. PTI MJH BKS HVA