Govt confident of meeting 277 GW peak power demand in FY26: Shripad Naik

New Delhi: The government has taken several steps to meet the 277 GW peak power demand anticipated in 2025-26, Parliament was informed on Thursday.

The All India Peak Demand for 2024-25 (till February) was 2,49,856 MW, which occurred on May 30, 2024, Minister of State for Power Shripad Naik said in a reply to the Lok Sabha.

This peak demand was successfully met with only a marginal gap of 2 MW, he said.

In the 2025-26 fiscal year, Naik said a peak demand of 277 GW is expected as per the mid-term review of the 20th Electric Power Survey.

"The country is confident to meet this projected demand with optimal usage of existing and under construction capacities," he said.

Besides, all GENCOs (power generation companies), including independent power producers (IPPs) and central generating stations, have been advised to generate and maintain full availability on daily basis excluding the period of planned maintenance or forced outage.

Planned maintenance of generating units is being minimised during the high demand period.

Steady supply of coal to all thermal power plants is being ensured to prevent fuel shortages.

Directions under Section 11 of the Electricity Act have been issued to imported coal-based plants to operate and generate power to their full capacity.

Gas-based power plants of NTPC as well as other generators are being scheduled during high-power demand period.

The Centre in November 2023 has proposed setting up of an additional minimum 80,000 MW coal-based thermal capacity by 2031-32.

Against this target, a total coal-based capacity of 9,350 MW has already been commissioned in 2023-24 and 2024-25 and currently, 29,900 MW of thermal capacity is under construction.

In 2024-25, contracts for 22,640 MW thermal capacity have been awarded, of which, 5,600 MW thermal capacity is now under construction.