Govt considering legislative amendments to push private investments in nuclear space: Shripad Naik

New Delhi, Dec 1 (PTI) The government is considering amendments to the Atomic Energy Act and the Civil Liability for Nuclear Damage Act to push private investments into the nuclear space, Parliament was informed on Monday.

Noteworthily, India has set up an ambitious target of 100 GW nuclear power capacity by 2047.

Major steps have been taken by the government to diversify the country's energy portfolio through nuclear energy, Minister of State (MoS) for Power Shripad Naik said in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha.

A dedicated Nuclear Energy Mission with an allocation of Rs 20,000 crore has been launched to develop at least five indigenously designed Small Modular Reactors (SMRs) by 2033 and promote advanced nuclear technologies, he said.

Naik said "amendments to the Atomic Energy Act, 1962 and the Civil Liability for Nuclear Damage Act, 2010 are (also) being taken up to encourage private sector investment." The Atomic Energy Act currently does not allow participation of the private sector or even state governments in the nuclear projects.

The Civil Liability for Nuclear Damage Act provides prompt compensation to the victims for damage caused by a nuclear incident through a no-fault liability regime.

A Ministry of Power-constituted committee had also earlier suggested legislative amendments to overcome the challenges facing the 100 GW nuclear capacity target by 2047.

It said these measures will not only attract private investment in nuclear space but also help with faster clearances required to set up such projects. PTI ABI ANU