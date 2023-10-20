Govt, corporates and NGOs join hands to work together for improving road safety

New Delhi, Oct 20 (PTI) About 20 organisations including the government, corporates and NGOs, on Friday launched a 'forum for coalition of public-private partners in road safety' and signed an agreement to collaborate and work together to promote and improve road safety scenarios in the country.

The 'Forum for Coalition of Public-Private Partners in Road Safety' was launched under the umbrella of International Road Federation (IRF) India Chapter in the presence of UN Secretary General's Special Envoy for Road Safety Jean Todt.

The partners in the forum include the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRT&H), Maruti Suzuki India, Military Engineering Services (MES), AIIMS, 3M India, World Bank, PVR, DRDO, Motolance, Netradyne, Avery, Dennison, MBM University, Grandpitstop, Intel Technology, CRRI, Orafol India, Indian Roads Congress (IRC), WIAA, Prabhaav Learnings, Muskaan Foundation, TRAX and SIAM.

Speaking on the occasion, Todt said India's road safety challenges persist at alarming rates as one of every 10 road deaths globally occurs in India.

Evidence based interventions and substantial improvements in road safety through both private and public sectors is the need of the hour, he added.

Amit Kumar Ghosh, additional secretary, MoRTH, said there is a need to raise public awareness about road safety through educational campaigns, training programmes, and dissemination of information on safe driving practices.

IRF President Emeritus K K Kapila said there is a need to enforce traffic laws and regulations effectively, including measures to deter over speeding, drunken driving, and other risky behaviours. PTI BKS HVA