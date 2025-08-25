Govt cuts minimum export price on natural honey to USD 1,400 per tonne till Dec 31 this year

New Delhi, Aug 25 (PTI) The government has cut the minimum export price (MEP) on natural honey from USD 2,000 per tonne to USD 1,400 per tonne till the end of this year, according to a notification.

Exports below this MEP are not permitted.

"MEP on natural honey is revised from USD 2,000 per metric tonne to USD 1,400 per metric tonne with immediate effect, till December 31, 2025," the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) has said in a notification.

The MEP was introduced in March 2024.

The major exporting destinations are the US, UAE, Saudi Arabia and Qatar.

The Centre has rolled out the National Beekeeping and Honey Mission (NBHM) for promoting scientific beekeeping for the holistic growth of the sector.

The main honey producing states are Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Punjab, Bihar and Rajasthan.

In 2023-24, India exported the commodity worth USD 177.52 million.