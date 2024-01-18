Govt declares half-day holiday for PSU banks, insurance companies on Jan 22

New Delhi, Jan 18 (PTI) Public sector banks, insurance companies, financial institutions and regional rural banks (RRBs) across the country will remain closed for half day on January 22 on the occasion of the Ram temple consecration ceremony in Ayodhya.

Earlier in the day, the Department of Personnel and Training issued an order for a half-day closure for central government establishment on Monday.

"The Ram Lalla Pran Pratishtha at Ayodhya will be celebrated on 22nd January 2024 across India. To enable employees to participate in the celebrations, it has been decided that all central government offices, central institutions and central industrial establishments throughout India will be closed for half day till 1430 hours on 22nd January 2024," the DOPT order said.

The DOPT order shall also apply to public sector banks, insurance companies, financial institutions and RRBs to enable employees to participate in the Ram Lalla Pran Pratishtha celebrations, a notification from the finance ministry, said on Thursday.

The 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of the new idol of Ram Lalla at the sanctum sanctorum of the Ram temple is scheduled for Monday. The ceremony is set to be performed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. PTI DP MR