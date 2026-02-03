Govt developing online portal for Cooperative Ombudsman: Amit Shah

New Delhi, Feb 3 (PTI) Cooperation Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said the government is developing an online portal for the "Cooperative Ombudsman" to ensure transparent, efficient and technology-driven management of complaints and appeals.

Shah, in his written reply to the Lok Sabha, said the Cooperative Ombudsman was appointed on March 5, 2024, following the amendment to the Multi State Cooperative Societies Act, 2002.

The Cooperative Ombudsman enquires into the complaints by members of the Multi State Cooperative Societies regarding their deposits, equitable benefits of the society's functioning or any other issue affecting the individual rights.

"The government has initiated development of an online portal for the Cooperative Ombudsman, (which) has been initiated for transparent, efficient and technology-driven management of complaints and appeals," Shah said.

Cooperative Ombudsman is also the Appellate Authority for any appeal filed by any member against the order passed by the Cooperative Information Officer.

Multi State Cooperative Society Rules, 2002, provide a simple standardised procedure for filing a complaint/appeal. This being a new initiative, the members are continuously advised and guided regarding the procedure for filing complaints, he added. PTI LUX HVA