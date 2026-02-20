Govt disburses Rs 28,748 crore under 14 PLI schemes till Dec last yr

New Delhi, Feb 20 (PTI) The government has disbursed Rs 28,748 crore under PLI schemes for 14 sectors, including electronics and pharma, since the launch of the support measure to boost domestic manufacturing, the government on Friday said.

In 2021, the government announced Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) schemes for 14 sectors with an outlay of Rs 1.97 lakh crore.

As many as 836 applications across 14 sectors, involving cumulative investment of over Rs 2.16 lakh crore, have been approved under the production linked incentive (PLI) scheme as of December 2025, It said that these sectors have registered a cumulative sales of over Rs 20.41 lakh crore, and exports of over Rs 8.3 lakh crore, the commerce and industry ministry said.

It has generated employment for more than 14.39 lakh people. "Rs 28,748 crore (has been) disbursed as on December 31, 2025," it said.

The 14 sectors include large scale electronics manufacturing, IT hardware, bulk drugs, medical devices, pharmaceuticals, telecom and networking products, food processing, white goods, drones, specialty steel, textile products and automobiles and auto components.

It said that the scheme has helped India cut import of mobile phones by nearly 77 per cent since 2020–21 and now over 99 per cent of domestic demand is now met through local production.

Manufacturing has expanded beyond assembly to include printed circuit board assemblies, batteries, camera and display modules, enclosures and other critical sub-assemblies, enabling deeper integration with global value chains.

It said the PLI scheme for pharma and medical devices has enabled first-time domestic manufacturing of 191 bulk drugs, resulting in import substitution of approximately Rs 1,785 crore and increasing domestic value addition to 83.7 per cent.

The scheme for auto has catalysed investments in electric mobility, power electronics and advanced safety systems.

"Reported sales of Rs 32,879 crore in 2025–26 indicate early momentum in technology-led automotive manufacturing and supplier ecosystem development," the ministry said.

Similarly, sales of telecom and networking products have increased more than six-fold over the base year (2019–20), while exports have risen to Rs 21,033 crore.

In the food processing segment, the PLI has catalysed investments of over Rs 9,200 crore across approved projects.

"Domestic manufacturing has commenced for critical components including compressors, motors, copper tubes and LED drivers. Domestic value addition is targeted to increase to 75–80 per cent by 2028–29," it said.

Further it said under tranche I and II, the PLI scheme for solar modules targets 48 GW of fully integrated solar PV manufacturing capacity, with investment commitments of nearly Rs 52,942 crore.