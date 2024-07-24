Govt earmarks Rs 400 cr for participation in World Expo 2025 in Osaka

New Delhi, Jul 24 (PTI) The government has earmarked Rs 400 crore for participation in the World Expo 2025 in Osaka, Japan, which will be held for six months, beginning April 13 next year.

According to the Budget document, an India Pavilion will be set up at the expo.

"The estimated expenditure to be incurred in 2024-25 is Rs 300 crore and Rs 100 crore in 2025-26," it said.

It added that the participation in this mega event will send a message that India will have access to truly global platform to build new connections the world has to offer.

"The multi-billion dollar projects associated with the expo will generate significant opportunities for various sections in India. India Trade Promotion Organization (ITPO) has been appointed as the nodal agency for the event," it added.

Such events help showcase India's industrial prowess and promote exports.

The country has also participated in a similar expo in Dubai in 2020.

A World Expo is an event that brings together people and innovations from around the world in an effort to address issues facing humankind on a global scale.

These expositions started with the 1851 Great Exhibition in London and has showcased innovations like the telephone and microwave.

Further, the document said the government has finalised the "Pradhan Mantri Cha Shramik Protsahan Yojana (PMCSPY)" and approved for the implementation during 2024-25 and 2025-26.

In the Budget 2021-22, it was proposed that Rs 1,000 crore will be provided for the welfare of tea workers, especially women and their children in Assam and West Bengal, and a special scheme will be devised for the same.

"Further to this announcement, the PMCSPY has been finalised," it said.

The scheme, it said, is aimed at making need-based interventions in tea garden areas for strengthening provisions of education and health services to the tea workers. PTI RR CS TRB