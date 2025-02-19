Govt eases norms for import of vintage cars

New Delhi, Feb 19 (PTI) The government has eased norms for imports of cars classified as "vintage motor vehicles" by actual users, according to a notification.

Earlier, cars manufactured prior to January 1, 1950 were permitted for import by these users.

"Cars classified as 'vintage motor vehicles'.... are free for import by actual users," the Directorate General of Foreign Trade has said in a notification.

However, it said such cars that would be plying on public roads will continue to be subject to Motor Vehicles Act, 1988.

"Classification of vintage motor vehicles has been revised to align it with the central motor vehicles rules, 1989 as amended," it said. PTI RR TRB