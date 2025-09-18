Govt eases packaging rules as GST rates fall from Sept 22

New Delhi, Sep 18 (PTI) The Consumer Affairs Ministry on Thursday relaxed packaging and pricing rules for companies following a reduction in goods and services tax (GST) rates effective from September 22, aimed at reducing compliance burden while ensuring consumers benefit from lower taxes.

The Department of Consumer Affairs issued an advisory allowing manufacturers, packers and importers to voluntarily place revised price stickers on unsold inventory produced before September 22, provided original maximum retail prices (MRP) remain visible.

The government said the re-stickering is optional and not mandatory for companies.

Under the relaxations granted through Rule 33 of the Legal Metrology (Packaged Commodities) Rules, 2011, companies will no longer need to publish revised MRPs in two newspapers as previously required under Rule 18(3).

Instead, manufacturers and importers must only circulate revised price lists to wholesale dealers and retailers, with copies sent to central and state legal metrology officials.

Additionally, companies can use existing packaging materials printed before the GST revision until March 31, 2026, or until stocks are depleted, whichever comes first. Firms may correct MRPs on such packaging through stamping, stickers or printing.

The ministry advised companies to proactively inform dealers, retailers and consumers about revised GST rates through electronic, print and social media channels.

"This step strikes a balance between ease of doing business and consumer protection," the advisory said, ensuring industries are not overburdened while consumers receive intended GST reduction benefits. PTI LUX LUX SHW