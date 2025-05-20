Business

Govt employees can calculate pension using UPS calculator: DFS

NewsDrum Desk
New Delhi: The Department of Financial Services (DFS) on Tuesday said government employees can calculate their pension estimates using the UPS calculator.

"NPS Trust has launched the Unified Pension Scheme (UPS) calculator," DFS, under the finance ministry, said in a post on X.

The calculator provides pension estimates to the subscribers under both NPS and UPS.

This tool will assist subscribers in making informed choices while choosing the right pension plan, DFS said.

