Govt enhances outlays to Rs 6,190 cr for two schemes to boost milk production

New Delhi, Mar 19 (PTI) The government on Wednesday enhanced outlays to Rs 6,190 crore for two schemes aimed at increasing milk production.

Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw informed that the Union Cabinet has approved the revised Rashtriya Gokul Mission (RGM) and National Program for Dairy Development (NPDD).

Both the schemes, which seek to enhance milk production and raise farmers' income, will now have a total outlay of Rs 6,190 crore.

Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved the revised RGM to boost growth in livestock sector, the minister said.

Implementation of revised RGM, as central sector component of development programmes scheme, is being done with an additional outlay of Rs 1,000 crore, taking the total to Rs 3,400 crore during 15th Finance Commission cycle from 2021-22 to 2025-26.

The revised NPDD, a central sector scheme, has been enhanced with an additional allocation of Rs 1,000 crore, bringing the total budget to Rs 2,790 crore for the period of the 15th Finance Commission cycle (2021-22 to 2025-26).

The initiative focuses on modernising and expanding dairy infrastructure, ensuring the sector's sustained growth and productivity.

With the implementation of the Rashtriya Gokul Mission and other efforts of the government, milk production has increased by 63.55 per cent in the last ten years, an official release said.

Also, the availability of milk per person, which was 307 grams per day in 2013-14, has increased to 471 grams per day in 2023-24.

Productivity has also increased by 26.34 per cent in the last ten years, it added. PTI NKD CS HVA