Govt eportal GeM introduces 170 seed categories

New Delhi, Nov 4 (PTI) Public procurement portal Government e-Marketplace (GeM) on Monday said it has introduced 170 seed categories on the platform.

These seeds, it said, can be procured by central/state public sector units and other bodies for further dissemination across the country.

"The roll out of these new categories is a part of GeM's broader strategy to promote category based procurement through the portal," it added.

"We invite sellers to leverage these new seed categories and list their offerings to participate freely in government tenders. We also encourage seed corporations/state bodies to utilise these new categories for cost-effective procurement of quality seeds, Roli Khare, Deputy CEO, GeM, said.

* * * ** *In-Solutions Global gets RBI authorisation for PPIs In-Solutions Global Ltd (ISG) on Monday said it has been granted authorization by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to issue Prepaid Payment Instruments (PPIs).

This approval, under the Payment and Settlement Systems Act, represents a major milestone in ISG’s mission to drive innovation and deliver cutting-edge digital payment solutions, the company said in a statement.

With this authorization, ISG is poised to offer PPIs that cater to a wide array of customers, enabling secure, efficient transactions, it said.

The PPIs will empower users to load, store, and spend funds across various digital platforms, ensuring flexibility and convenience in managing everyday financial activities, it said. PTI RR DP MR