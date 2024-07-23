Govt estimates Rs 50,000 crore from disinvestment, asset monetisation in FY25

New Delhi, Jul 23 (PTI) The government has estimated to collect Rs 50,000 crore from disinvestment and asset monetisation in the current fiscal, DIPAM Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey said on Tuesday.

Besides, the government estimates a total of Rs 56,260 crore dividend from CPSEs (central public sector enterprises), more than Rs 48,000 crore estimated in the interim budget.

The budget also estimates that dividend from RBI, banks and financial institutions would be Rs 2,32,874 crore in FY25, more than double of interim budget estimate of Rs 1.02 lakh crore.

The massive increase in the number is on account of the windfall dividend of Rs 2.11 lakh crore from the RBI.

As per the budget document, the government has estimated Rs 50,000 crore towards capital receipts. This is same as the amount provisioned for in the interim budget.

The revised estimates for last fiscal has been pegged at Rs 30,000 crore.

Pandey said that the amount includes proceeds expected from CPSE disinvestment and asset monetisation. PTI JD DP HVA